Braves OF Cristian Pache exits early with hamstring tightness

Braves center fielder Cristian Pache follows through on a grand slam in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during the second inning Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (Mike Carlson/AP)
Atlanta Braves | 19 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves outfielder Cristian Pache exited Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays in the third inning with right-hamstring tightness.

Pache seemed to show discomfort while running out a grounder in the previous inning. The 22-year-old already has missed time earlier in the season with a left-groin strain.

Ronald Acuna shifted from right field to center field upon Pache’s exit. Ehire Adrianza moved from third base to right field. Austin Riley, who was getting a rest day, entered at third.

The Braves are working shorthanded in the outfield. Guillermo Heredia, sidelined by a hamstring injury, isn’t ready to return. Ender Inciarte, another veteran outfielder option, is on a rehab assignment in Triple-A. The Braves haven’t wanted Acuna to log a sizable amount of innings in center, but their situation, should Pache be unavailable for a period, might force the issue.

Pache has struggled mightily at the plate in his first extended run as a starting outfielder. He’s hitting .111 (7-for-63). Pache had hits in his first two games, including a grand slam, earlier this month after returning from the injured list. But he has only one hit in his past nine contests (1-for-27).

