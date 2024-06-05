Braves notes: Sean Murphy’s swelling subsides; how to watch Gwinnett Stripers

On Wednesday, you couldn’t tell that anything had even happened. The swelling had gone down that much.

Murphy’s initial X-rays, done Tuesday night, were negative. And at this point, it doesn’t appear he needed an MRI.

On Tuesday night, Murphy likened the ailment to a hematoma – or a bad bruise that occurs when an injury causes blood to collect under the skin. Murphy wore a huge wrap after it happened. It probably looked worse on television than anything.

And in the outfield before Wednesday’s game, Murphy seemed to play some catch, perhaps as a way to just see how he was feeling. After a few minutes, he went back to the dugout and went into the clubhouse.

It appears the Braves avoided the worst-case scenario with Murphy.

Travis d’Arnaud was in the lineup Wednesday, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see Murphy return within the next few days.

Gwinnett Stripers on local TV

On Wednesday, the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers announced their partnership with Gray Television for live broadcasts of certain games on Peachtree Sports Network for this season. The station will broadcast 13 Stripers home games.

Dave Lezotte and Jack Johnson – the Stripers’ play-by-play duo – will call the games. Lezotte is in his 12th season with the club and fourth as its radio and TV voice. Johnson, the broadcast assistant, is in his second season as the No. 2 broadcaster.

For those who don’t know: In October 2023, Peachtree Sports Network began bringing live sports programming of local events to folks across the Atlanta area and in other parts of Georgia, plus in certain markets in Alabama.

Peachtree Sports Network is available in Atlanta free over the air on WPCH 17.2, and on Comcast and Spectrum. For streaming, you can find it on YouTube TV and Fubo.

Peachtree Sports Network also is carried for free over the air on stations in Albany (WGCW 36.4), Augusta (WGAT 17.3), Columbus (WCTA 47.3), Macon (WPGA 50.1) and Savannah (WPHJ 19.3).

The schedule of games that will be on television is as follows:

June 14 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

June 15 vs. Nashville, 6 p.m.

June 28 vs. Memphis, 7 p.m.

June 29 vs. Memphis, 6 p.m.

July 12 vs. Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

July 13 vs. Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

July 20 vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m.

July 21 vs. Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Aug. 2 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Nashville, 6 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Nashville, 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Braves starters for Nationals series

The Braves’ road trip continues Thursday in Washington, where the team will play the first of four games against the Nationals.

On Thursday, Reynaldo López will return to Washington and face the Nationals, who signed him out of the Dominican Republic in 2012.

On Friday, Chris Sale will start. Charlie Morton will follow him by starting Saturday.

Max Fried will pitch Sunday’s series finale.