Braves non-tender outfielder Ramón Laureano and others, making them free agents

Laureano is the biggest name of this bunch. MLB Trade Rumors, which provides respected arbitration predictions, projected he would earn $6.1 million in his final year of arbitration. Laureano produced offensively and played solid defense for Atlanta, but non-tendering him gives the Braves additional payroll flexibility as they move through their offseason. The Braves need an outfielder, so they might be targeting others or perhaps didn’t value Laureano at what he would’ve made in arbitration.

The Braves tendered contracts to outfielder Jarred Kelenic, left-handed reliever Dylan Lee and outfielder Eli White. All are arbitration-eligible. Kelenic and Lee were expected. MLB Trade Rumors projects that Lee will earn $1.2 million in arbitration and Kelenic will make $2.3 million.

In 2021, Ynoa started the season as one of the Braves’ best starters. But he fractured his hand punching the dugout bench and wasn’t the same. In 2022, the Braves optioned him and he later underwent Tommy John surgery. He missed time in 2024 due to a right elbow stress reaction. Those who follow the Braves might be bummed out to see a once-promising arm leave the organization.

The Braves decided to non-tender Canning, whom they acquired from the Angels in a trade that sent Jorge Soler to Southern California. This seemed like the likely decision considering Canning might not have cracked Atlanta’s rotation and anything he made would’ve gone against the $13 million (for 2025) the Braves saved by dealing Soler.

Over the summer, Kerr, acquired from San Diego last offseason, underwent Tommy John surgery. The Braves recently claimed Salinas –– their former farmhand – from Oakland. He underwent shoulder surgery in July. Non-tendering those two frees up two 40-man roster spots. Kerr likely will miss most, if not all, of 2025, while it’s unclear when Salinas would’ve been ready to pitch again.

Looking at their roster, the Braves probably need starting pitching, at least one quality reliever and a formidable outfielder this offseason. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider won’t be ready for opening day as they finish their rehab processes. Following left knee surgery, Joe Jiménez will miss a significant chunk of 2025, which leaves a sizable bullpen hole to fill.