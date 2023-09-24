Braves’ No. 1 pick Hurston Waldrep impresses in Triple-A; Charlie Culberson pitches again

Less than three months after the Braves selected Hurston Waldrep in the first round of the 2023 major-league draft, the 21-year-old from Cairo pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers in Triple-A play Saturday night.

Gwinnett (69-78) blanked the Durham Bulls 2-0 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Braves fan favorite Charlie Culberson also pitched for the Stripers, going 2/3rds of an inning, allowing a hit and striking out one. He has pitched in four games this season and has a 4.91 ERA.

Gwinnett took the early lead as Andrew Velazquez scored on a groundout from Braden Shewmake in the third inning. The Stripers expanded the lead to 2-0 on a solo home run from Drake Baldwin in the fourth.

Dylan Dodd got the win, throwing four scoreless innings, allowing a hit with two walks, while fanning seven.

With his 35th double of the season in the eighth inning, Vaughn Grissom tied Freddie Freeman (2010) and Ernesto Mejia (2013) for the most in a single season in Gwinnett history.