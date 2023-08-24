Braves Nation: The ‘real Marcell Ozuna’ has stepped forward

Want evidence of Marcell Ozuna’s on-going hot streak?

Look no further than the three-game series the Braves’ DH just completed against the Mets.

Ozuna went 8-for-11 (.727) with four home runs, two doubles and five RBIs. In Wednesday’s series-finale 7-0 win, Ozuna had an RBI single in the first inning, an RBI double in the sixth inning and a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Ozuna had as many run-scoring hits (3) by himself than the Mets had in total hits in the game.

We pause here to include that Ozuna has owned the Mets this season. In 10 games against our friends from the north, he was 17-for-42 (.405) with five home runs, 15 RBIs, seven doubles and 10 runs scored in the complete season series. We’ll miss the Mets too, Marcell.

We all remember the .085 average at the end of April. That’s long gone.

Since, Ozuna has hit:

*.297 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs in May

* .309 with five home runs and 15 RBIs in June

* .209 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in July

* .363 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in August

Ozuna has hit safely in 19 of the past 20 games, including a 16-game hit streak, all in August. This month, Ozuna also had a .433 OBP, .688 SLG and 1.121 OPS.

“We’re talking about that every day now, because every night he’s doing something even better,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Ozuna’s resurgence. “I’m just so happy for him. He looks like, talking about the real Marcell Ozuna, is what we’re getting right now. Boy, that ball is really jumping off his bat, too.”

