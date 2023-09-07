BreakingNews
US applications for unemployment benefits fall to lowest level in 7 months

Braves Nation: Olson closing fast on single-season home run record

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
Remember when Matt Olson went 19 games without a home run?

Yeah, that streak’s over.

Olson hit his major league-leading 46th home run in the Braves’ 11-6 loss to the Cardinals Wednesday night. It was the third straight game in which Olson homered. (It’s the second time this season he has homered in three straight games. He did it at the Reds in June.)

Olson now leads the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, 44 homers, for the most in baseball. The Mets’ Pete Alonso is third with 42. Olson also is the MLB leader in RBIs with 115, a significant lead over second-place Alonso’s 102.

It’s time to pay closer attention to Olson’s pursuit of the Braves’ single-season home run record. That is clearly right in front of him. Andruw Jones holds the record of 51 homers in 2005. Over the Braves’ final 24 regular-season games, Olson needs just six home runs to break the mark. That’s one every four games.

Olson is already tied for fourth on the Braves’ all-time single-season home run list with 46. Eddie Mathews also hit 46 in 1959. Olson needs just one more home run to move into a tie for second on the franchise single-season list with Henry Aaron (1971) and Mathews (1953) at 47 home runs.

Olson has 25 home runs at home. The franchise record is 31, held by Aaron. He has 21 home runs on the road. The franchise record is 28 by Andres Gallarraga.

Here is the list of the Braves’ top single-season home runs totals:

1. Andruw Jones (2005): 51

2. Henry Aaron (1971): 47

2. Eddie Mathews (1953): 47

4. Eddie Mathews (1959): 46

4. Matt Olson (2023): 46

6. Henry Aaron (1962): 45

6. Chipper Jones (1999): 45

8. Henry Aaron (1957): 44

8. Henry Aaron (1963): 44

8. Henry Aaron (1966): 44

8. Henry Aaron (1969): 44

8. Andres Galarraga (1998): 44

8. Dale Murphy (1987): 44

