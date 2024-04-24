Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Max Fried throws another ‘Maddux’

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) has thrown a complete game to win over Miami Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws a pitch against Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) has thrown a complete game to win over Miami Marlins. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Max Fried has a long way to go to out-Maddux Maddux.

However, Fried got a step closer to Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux with his complete-game shutout of the Marlins Tuesday night. Fried needed just 92 pitches – and less than two hours – for the win. A shutout with fewer than 100 pitches has become known as a “Maddux.”

Maddux did it 11 times in his career. Tom Glavine did it five times.

Fried has four to his credit now, one being a rain-shortened game, with Tuesday’s effort.

Fried, who has struggled early this season despite a 2-0 record, hadn’t retired more than three straight batters this season until his latest masterpiece.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The race for Georgia’s 3rd District is a new test of Donald Trump’s mettle

Credit: Phil Skinner

Historic fire station to be revamped with federal funding

Credit: Steve Epstein

OPINION
RHONE: 250,000 miles later, EV driver spreads gospel of going gas-free

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta’s spring housing market: Peak demand, limited supply

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta’s spring housing market: Peak demand, limited supply

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

OPINION
MURPHY: Bring on the empty lecterns - more incumbents refuse debates
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Report podcast: Max Fried pulls a ‘Maddux’
Braves’ Max Fried delivers shutout masterpiece against Marlins
Braves reliever A.J. Minter visits a Cobb County fire station
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in Middle Georgia creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI...
Lifting each other: Georgia athlete heads for the Olympics with father at side
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case