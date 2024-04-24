Braves Nation: Max Fried throws another ‘Maddux’

Max Fried has a long way to go to out-Maddux Maddux.
However, Fried got a step closer to Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux with his complete-game shutout of the Marlins Tuesday night. Fried needed just 92 pitches – and less than two hours – for the win. A shutout with fewer than 100 pitches has become known as a “Maddux.”
Maddux did it 11 times in his career. Tom Glavine did it five times.
Fried has four to his credit now, one being a rain-shortened game, with Tuesday’s effort.
Fried, who has struggled early this season despite a 2-0 record, hadn’t retired more than three straight batters this season until his latest masterpiece.
