Braves Nation: Max Fried joins elite Braves company

At this point, who even remembers Max Fried’s first two starts?

For what the Braves’ left-hander has done since has been stellar.

Fried (5-2) threw eight scoreless innings in the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Nationals Tuesday. He struck out six and walked one for his fifth win of the season. He has gone at least six innings in six of his past seven starts. He has gone at least seven innings in four of his past five starts. In four of his starts he had not allowed a run. He has two complete games.