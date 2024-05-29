Braves Nation: Max Fried joins elite Braves company

At this point, who even remembers Max Fried’s first two starts?
For what the Braves’ left-hander has done since has been stellar.
Fried (5-2) threw eight scoreless innings in the Braves’ 2-0 win over the Nationals Tuesday. He struck out six and walked one for his fifth win of the season. He has gone at least six innings in six of his past seven starts. He has gone at least seven innings in four of his past five starts. In four of his starts he had not allowed a run. He has two complete games.
Fried started the season with those two losses and allowed a combined 10 earned runs in five innings. That’s an ERA of 18.00. Since then, he has allowed just 12 earned runs over 61-2/3 innings. That’s an ERA of 1.75. Fried’s ERA now stands at 2.97.
On Tuesday, Fried joined some elite Braves company. He now has 751 strikeouts in his eight-year career with the team. According to the team, here is the list of Braves left-handers with at least that many strikeouts, including two Hall of Famers:
Warren Spahn: 2,493
Tom Glavine: 2,091
Denny Lemaster: 842
Lefty Tyler: 827
Steve Avery: 815
Max Fried: 751
