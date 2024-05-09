BreakingNews
Tornado watch covers all of North GA as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches
Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna joins Hall of Fame player list

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By AJC Sports
27 minutes ago

Marcell Ozuna joined quite a list on Wednesday.

Like a list with Hall of Famers on it.

Ozuna hit two home runs and drove in four runs in the Braves’ 5-0 victory over the Red Sox. That brings his season totals to 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. Both lead the major leagues. He has one more home run than second-place Shohei Ohtani, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Tucker. He has five more RBIs than second-place Juan Soto.

Ozuna has put up those numbers in the Braves’ first 34 games.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

According to the Braves, since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, Ozuna’s 38 RBIs are the second-most by a Braves player in the first 34 games, trailing only Hank Aaron, who had 39 in 1959.

There is more.

He is the 23rd player (and 27th instance league wide) with at least 12 home runs and 38 RBIs through the first 34 games. Cody Bellinger is the only other active player to do it (2019). Of the 22 retired players to reach the marks, 10 are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That list is:

Babe Ruth (1921, 1926, 1930)

Jimmy Foxx (1932, 1940)

Chuck Klein (1930)

Roy Campanella (1953)

Stan Musial (1954)

Hank Aaron (1959)

Al Kaline (1962)

Willie Mays (1964)

Ken Griffey Jr. (1997)

Todd Helton (2000)

About the Author

