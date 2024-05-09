Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna joins Hall of Fame player list

Ozuna has put up those numbers in the Braves’ first 34 games.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

According to the Braves, since RBIs became an official stat in 1920, Ozuna’s 38 RBIs are the second-most by a Braves player in the first 34 games, trailing only Hank Aaron, who had 39 in 1959.

There is more.

He is the 23rd player (and 27th instance league wide) with at least 12 home runs and 38 RBIs through the first 34 games. Cody Bellinger is the only other active player to do it (2019). Of the 22 retired players to reach the marks, 10 are in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That list is:

Babe Ruth (1921, 1926, 1930)

Jimmy Foxx (1932, 1940)

Chuck Klein (1930)

Roy Campanella (1953)

Stan Musial (1954)

Hank Aaron (1959)

Al Kaline (1962)

Willie Mays (1964)

Ken Griffey Jr. (1997)

Todd Helton (2000)