Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

It’s time to watch Marcell Ozuna’s chase to lead Major League Baseball in both home runs and RBIs.

He is a little off the pace – but not by much.

The Braves designated hitter leads the majors with 40 RBIs. He is six ahead of the Yankees’ Juan Soto (34), headed into play Monday.

Ozuna is the fastest Braves player to reach 40 RBIs since Hank Aaron in 1970. Not bad company.

Ozuna is tied for second in the majors with his 12 home runs. He and the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson stand just one below the Astros’ Kyle Tucker (13).

Braves fans have seen this before. Matt Olson led the majors in both offensive categories last season. The only other Braves player to do it – here’s that legendary name again - Aaron in 1957. It’s worth noting that during the shortened 2020 season, Ozuna led the majors with 20 home runs and was second with 58 RBIs.

