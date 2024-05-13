Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch

Ozuna is the fastest Braves player to reach 40 RBIs since Hank Aaron in 1970. Not bad company.

Ozuna is tied for second in the majors with his 12 home runs. He and the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson stand just one below the Astros’ Kyle Tucker (13).

Braves fans have seen this before. Matt Olson led the majors in both offensive categories last season. The only other Braves player to do it – here’s that legendary name again - Aaron in 1957. It’s worth noting that during the shortened 2020 season, Ozuna led the majors with 20 home runs and was second with 58 RBIs.

Stay tuned.