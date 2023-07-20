Braves Nation: Losing streak can be used as ‘motivation’

The four straight losses are one thing.

All of the defeats coming at home, well, that’s really odd.

The Braves lost to the Diamondbacks 5-3 on Wednesday at home, their fourth loss in a row and tied for the longest skid of the season. The Braves have now lost four straight games three times this season, believe it or not. They lost four straight April 19-23 when they fell at the Padres in the final game of a series and then were swept at home by the Astros. They also lost four straight May 10-14 when they fell at home to the Red Sox and then were swept on the road by the Blue Jays.

The four straight losses at Truist Park are the most since a five-game skid in May of 2021. The Braves did go on to win the World Series that year so maybe not a big concern at this point.

“With the right group, losing, getting pushed around a little bit, is beneficial,” starter Charlie Morton said after taking the latest loss to the Diamondbacks. “Albeit, you don’t want to have to experience it. You don’t want it to lose games. But I think that with the right group, and I think we have the right group, it just becomes motivation.”