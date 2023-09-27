BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned big rig blocks I-75 North ramp to I-285 West

Braves Nation: Home-field advantage is so close, magic numbers drop again

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC



Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
14 minutes ago
The magic numbers are down to 1 and 2.

It was a productive day for the Braves – not including the 7-6 come-from-behind victory over the Cubs on Tuesday.

With the victory and the Dodgers loss in the first game of a double-header against the Rockies, the Braves’ magic number to clinch home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs is just 1. One more Braves win or Dodgers loss over the final five games and the No. 1 seed is clinched. The Braves (101-56) already clinched a top-two seed and a first-round bye. They will open in the NL Division Series on Oct. 7.

The Dodgers (97-60) dropped the first game of the double-header, 4-1, before winning the nightcap 11-2. The Braves’ magic number dropped from 3 to 1 for the top spot in the NL. The Dodgers have clinched at least the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

The Braves victory also dropped their magic number to clinch the best record in baseball to 2. The Orioles (98-59) were 1-0 winners over the Nationals Tuesday. Clinching the best record would mean home-field advantage in the World Series.

The Braves own the head-to-head tiebreaker over both the Dodgers and Orioles.

In other action, the Brewers clinched the NL Central and the No. 3 seed. The Phillies clinched a wild card spot and the No. 4 seed. The Phillies will host a wild-card series against the No. 5 seed, currently the Diamondbacks. The Brewers will host the No. 6 seed, currently the Cubs who hold a half game lead over the Marlins.

As the No. 1 seed, the Braves would play the winner of the Phillies’ wild card series in Philadelphia that begins Oct. 3.

Here’s the remaining schedules:

Braves

vs. Cubs: Wednesday-Thursday

vs. Nationals: Friday- Sunday

Dodgers

at Rockets: Wednesday-Thursday

at Giants: Friday-Sunday

Orioles

vs. Nationals: Wednesday

vs. Red Sox: Thursday-Sunday

