Braves unveil logo for 2025 MLB All-Star game

The design of the logo is meant to highlight the Braves and The Battery, according to Major League Baseball. According to MLB, “the architecture of the area and custom typography inspired by the Braves’ script, paying homage to their iconic brand. All these elements come together in a modern and dynamic way, bursting from a star, representing the stars that will be taking the stage next July.”

Next year’s All-Star game will be played on July 15. Fitting for Braves icon Henry “Hank” Aaron given the date is 7/15; Aaron, of course, set the all-time home run record with No. 715.

“This city and this region is built for big sporting events,” said Dan Corso, president of Atlanta Sports Council. “We’re the best city in America to host these events and we have a chance to show that once again. Really thrilled for the Atlanta Braves, Cobb county and metro Atlanta to get this back.”

The party has already started.

The game is important to the Braves after losing the game and surrounding activities three years ago. Atlanta was to host the 2021 game, only to have it pulled in April, three months before it was to be played, because of changes in Georgia’s voting rights law. Denver held the game instead.

In November, MLB announced that the 2025 All-Star game would be held in Atlanta.

This will be Atlanta’s third time hosting the event and the first at Truist Park, the Braves’ home since 2017. Truist Park and The Battery would seem perfect for hosting such an extravaganza.

“These big sporting events are getting bigger and bigger beyond just the competition day,” Corso said. “It’s about fan events and the ancillary events happening throughout the weekend. All-Star now is a four-day event, so it goes beyond what happens inside the park. So to have The Battery as the venue for All-Star is great because there’s such great activity here and opportunities to showcase, to fans coming in all over the country, what a great community this is. It’s a community within itself and it sets up perfectly because it provides such a great fan experience.”

Previously, Atlanta Stadium held the 1972 game, in which the Braves’ Hank Aaron hit a two-run home run as part of a 4-3 National League victory. Turner Field hosted the 2000 Midsummer Classic, in which MVP Derek Jeter went 3-for-3 atop the American League lineup en route to the visiting side’s 6-3 win.

The parade included 19 Braves alumni, who will serve as ambassadors through the game. They are Bruce Benedict, Paul Byrd, Johnny Estrada, Glenn Hubbard, Tim Hudson, Brian Jordan, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones, Jair Jurrjens, Ryan Klesko, Kevin Millwood, Leo Mazzone, Dale Murphy, Terry Pendleton, Gerald Perry, Ron Reed, John Smoltz, Jonny Venters and Mark Wohlers.

Merchandise with the All-Star logo is now available and fans exiting the stadium after Monday’s game received an official poster.

The 2025 All-Star game is one of several major sporting events coming to Atlanta in the near future. The city will host the College Football Playoff championship game - the first of the 12-team playoff era - in January 2025. It will also have FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

“It’s going to be a heck of a run,” Corso said.