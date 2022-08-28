ajc logo
X

Braves’ Mike Soroka, Orlando Arcia play for the Gwinnett Stripers

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka gives the thumbs up while working the mound during spring training Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in North Port, Fla.

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves pitcher Mike Soroka gives the thumbs up while working the mound during spring training Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in North Port, Fla.

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Rehabbing Braves right-hander Mike Soroka allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in a start for Triple-A Gwinnett Saturday night.

The Stripers (59-63) lost to Lehigh Valley 4-2 in Allentown, Pa.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Another Braves player recovering from injury, infielder Orlando Arcia, went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run in his first rehab game with Gwinnett.

Soroka, tryuing to return to the majors after he twice sustained a torn right Achilles, gave up all four runs in the second inning. Ex-Braves teammate Johan Camargo had an RBI single off Soroka.

Soroka allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three. He was scheduled for 75 pitches in his third rehab start and left after that number. He threw 47 strikes.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Friday night recap: Two No. 1 teams lose, but upsets are rare22h ago
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
3h ago
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work
2h ago
Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday
7h ago
Drake London being held out of Falcons’ final exhibition game Saturday
7h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
5h ago
The Latest
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
3h ago
Spencer Strider, Braves offense steamroll Cardinals for fourth straight victory
21h ago
Braves pitcher struck on forehead by line drive
21h ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top