Braves’ Mike Soroka, Orlando Arcia play for the Gwinnett Stripers

Rehabbing Braves right-hander Mike Soroka allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in a start for Triple-A Gwinnett Saturday night.
The Stripers (59-63) lost to Lehigh Valley 4-2 in Allentown, Pa.
Another Braves player recovering from injury, infielder Orlando Arcia, went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run in his first rehab game with Gwinnett.
Soroka, tryuing to return to the majors after he twice sustained a torn right Achilles, gave up all four runs in the second inning. Ex-Braves teammate Johan Camargo had an RBI single off Soroka.
Soroka allowed four hits, walked three and struck out three. He was scheduled for 75 pitches in his third rehab start and left after that number. He threw 47 strikes.
