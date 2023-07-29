Braves’ Michael Soroka struggles in Triple-A start

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
Updated 51 minutes ago
X

The Braves’ Michael Soroka allowed five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in a Triple-A start for the Gwinnett Stripers against the Jumbo Shrimp in Jacksonville Friday night.

Soroka gave up two home runs. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five and got the loss, falling to 3-3.

ExploreSugiura: Soroka has something to prove

Braves reliever A.J. Minter threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in his second rehab appearance.

Vaughn Grissom played shortstop for Gwinnett and hit a home run. He went 2-for-5 and is batting .322.

Jacksonville won the game 5-4. The Stripers are 44-55.

Over 29-1/3 innings in the majors this season, Soroka has a 5.59 ERA. His Triple-A ERA is 3.69.

Soroka is returning after two tears of the Achilles tendon in his right leg that kept him from playing for two seasons and much of a third.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mirtha Donastorg

SBA leader highlights partnership with Black Greek organizations6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Judge schedules hearing on Trump’s motion to disqualify DA Willis
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins cited for excessive speeding
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Max Fried set for next rehab start Saturday
3h ago
Braves announce precautions against heat for current homestand
7h ago
Braves Nation: A breakdown of MLB-leading home runs
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Kelly Audette

New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
11h ago
‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy day care fire. His puppy was inside
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top