Braves’ Michael Soroka struggles in Triple-A start

The Braves’ Michael Soroka allowed five earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in a Triple-A start for the Gwinnett Stripers against the Jumbo Shrimp in Jacksonville Friday night.

Soroka gave up two home runs. He allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out five and got the loss, falling to 3-3.

Braves reliever A.J. Minter threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in his second rehab appearance.

Vaughn Grissom played shortstop for Gwinnett and hit a home run. He went 2-for-5 and is batting .322.

Jacksonville won the game 5-4. The Stripers are 44-55.

Over 29-1/3 innings in the majors this season, Soroka has a 5.59 ERA. His Triple-A ERA is 3.69.

Soroka is returning after two tears of the Achilles tendon in his right leg that kept him from playing for two seasons and much of a third.