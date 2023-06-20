Braves’ Michael Harris II wins NL Player of the Week as he starts to heat up

PHILADELPHIA — When the Braves flew to Detroit last weekend, Michael Harris II was batting .190. His OPS: .562.

By the time he arrived at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, his batting average had jumped to .249, his OPS to .709.

“That’s how quick it can happen,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Harris was named National League Player of the Week for his performance from June 12 through Sunday. In those seven games, he performed better than anyone in the NL – and might’ve jump-started his resurgence this season.

Harris was 15-for-27 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs. For those who are not math majors, that’s a .556 batting average. He posted a 1.499 OPS in that small sample.

Harris on Sunday notched his first career five-hit game. Four days before that, he had his first four-hit game of the season. And two days before that, he tallied a three-hit game.

“I just think it’s a matter of (how) he’s amassing at-bats,” Snitker said. “He’s playing every day, he’s getting four at-bats every day and now you’re seeing him getting settled in. And he’s been working really hard. Credit to him for hanging there with himself. I always say: If they hang with themselves and allow themselves to turn the thing around, they will, and he’s obviously done that, so it’s really good to see.”

Harris spent three weeks on the injured list in April because of a lower back strain. He had one multi-hit effort in his first 28 games played. His first three-hit game of the season didn’t come until his 39th game.

Including that, Harris had notched three or more hits in four of his past 12 games entering Tuesday’s series opener with the Phillies.

“There was a lot going on early in the season,” Harris said Sunday. “I would get going a little bit, then something happens, then I’d get going again and something else happened. I guess it was just getting consistent reps, and I guess I have that now, and I’m starting to feel more and more like myself and have the confidence.”

Opposite Harris, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani won American League Player of the Week. Ohtani went 10-for-23 with six homers and 12 RBIs.