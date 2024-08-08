Braves’ Michael Harris II has three hits in rehab outing with Gwinnett

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went 3-for-4 with an RBI single for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night in Memphis.
Harris is 4-for-8 for a .500 average in two games during the rehab assignment.
Gwinnett’s 1-0 lead fell apart in the ninth inning as the Memphis Redbirds scored twice for a 2-1 walk-off win over the Stripers at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett (16-19) broke through for a 1-0 lead in the fifth against Michael McGreevy as Luis Liberato and Zack Short both singled and Harris lined an RBI single to right-center.
Stripers pitchers Jackson Stephens, Brian Moran, and Dylan Lee combined for eight scoreless innings, but Gwinnett stranded 10 baserunners and never padded its lead.
In the ninth, Daysbel Hernandez (4-2) allowed a two-out RBI single to Cesar Prieto to tie the game and a walk-off RBI single by Thomas Saggese to give Memphis the win.
Liberato went 3-for-4, as did Yuli Gurriel for the Stripers.
