Braves’ Michael Harris II has three hits in rehab outing with Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II runs to first base after hitting a single during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
17 minutes ago

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went 3-for-4 with an RBI single for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night in Memphis.

Harris is 4-for-8 for a .500 average in two games during the rehab assignment.

Gwinnett’s 1-0 lead fell apart in the ninth inning as the Memphis Redbirds scored twice for a 2-1 walk-off win over the Stripers at AutoZone Park.

Gwinnett (16-19) broke through for a 1-0 lead in the fifth against Michael McGreevy as Luis Liberato and Zack Short both singled and Harris lined an RBI single to right-center.

Stripers pitchers Jackson Stephens, Brian Moran, and Dylan Lee combined for eight scoreless innings, but Gwinnett stranded 10 baserunners and never padded its lead.

In the ninth, Daysbel Hernandez (4-2) allowed a two-out RBI single to Cesar Prieto to tie the game and a walk-off RBI single by Thomas Saggese to give Memphis the win.

Liberato went 3-for-4, as did Yuli Gurriel for the Stripers.

