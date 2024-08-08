Braves’ Michael Harris II has three hits in rehab outing with Gwinnett

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went 3-for-4 with an RBI single for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night in Memphis.

Harris is 4-for-8 for a .500 average in two games during the rehab assignment.

Gwinnett’s 1-0 lead fell apart in the ninth inning as the Memphis Redbirds scored twice for a 2-1 walk-off win over the Stripers at AutoZone Park.