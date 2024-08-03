Breaking: LIVE: Trump rallies supporters in Atlanta | Stay with ajc.com for updates
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Michael Harris II encourages youngsters at the Hank Aaron Invitational

The Braves' Michael Harris II (middle) spends time with high school players at the Hank Aaron Invitational Saturday at Truist Park on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

Credit: Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves

Credit: Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves

By AJC Sports
Updated 0 minutes ago

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association hosted the Hank Aaron Invitational for high school-age players Saturday at Truist Park.

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II, who once played in the game, met the players and shared words of encouragement. The rosters included five players from the greater Atlanta region. All players are expected to graduate from high school in 2025 or 2026.

The Hank Aaron Invitational is a diversity-focused baseball development experience for high school-age players in the U.S.

Forty-four players were picked from the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla. The No. 44 honors Braves great Henry Aaron, as does the name of the event. The participants earned their spots following a week-long program of competition, coaching and evaluation.

High school-age players pose for a photo at Truist Park. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

Credit: Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves

Credit: Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

