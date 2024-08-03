Braves’ Michael Harris II encourages youngsters at the Hank Aaron Invitational

MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association hosted the Hank Aaron Invitational for high school-age players Saturday at Truist Park.

Braves center fielder Michael Harris II, who once played in the game, met the players and shared words of encouragement. The rosters included five players from the greater Atlanta region. All players are expected to graduate from high school in 2025 or 2026.

The Hank Aaron Invitational is a diversity-focused baseball development experience for high school-age players in the U.S.