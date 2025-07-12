Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. won't participate in the Home Run Derby, replaced Friday by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson.

Acuña is a starting outfielder for the National League and still expected to play in the All-Star Game on his home field. Olson is a reserve infielder.

Instead of Acuña, Olson will try to become the first Atlanta player to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He could become the fourth to win at home. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.