Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Ronald Acuña Jr. replaced in Home Run Derby by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson

Ronald Acuña Jr. won’t participate in the Home Run Derby, replaced by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson (28) high-fives teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
17 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. won't participate in the Home Run Derby, replaced Friday by Atlanta teammate and fellow All-Star Matt Olson.

Acuña is a starting outfielder for the National League and still expected to play in the All-Star Game on his home field. Olson is a reserve infielder.

Instead of Acuña, Olson will try to become the first Atlanta player to win the Home Run Derby on Monday night. He could become the fourth to win at home. The All-Star Game is Tuesday night.

Olson competed in the 2021 derby while with the Athletics. He was eliminated in the first round. The 31-year-old entered the weekend with 17 homers this season.

The other scheduled participants are Brent Rooker, the first for the Athletics since Olson, along with Minnesota’s Byron Buxton, Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Yankees, Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and James Wood of Washington.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

More Stories

Keep Reading

Matt Olson will replace his Braves teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., in the Home Run Derby on Monday night at Truist Park. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Matt Olson to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. in Home Run Derby

Ronald Acuña Jr. still plans to play in All-Star Game despite back injury.

1h ago

Ronald Acuña Jr. confirms status for Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby is still four days away, but Ronald Acuña Jr. had a practice round Wednesday night against the Athletics.

Athletics' Brent Rooker and Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. join Home Run Derby lineup

The Latest

Fired State Department employees carry boxes out of the Harry S. Truman Building, the headquarters of the State Department, in Washington, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

State Department lays off over 1,300 employees under Trump administration plan

7m ago

Boeing settles with a man whose family died in a 737 Max crash in Ethiopia

30m ago

Yankees' Aaron Judge makes pair of outstanding catches, robs Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong of home run

30m ago

Featured

Rebecca Ramage-Tuttle, assistant director of the Statewide Independent Living Council of Georgia, says the the DOE rule change is “a slippery slope” for civil rights. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia disability rights advocates fear weakening of U.S. accessibility law

Advocates worry the Department of Energy’s move could be the start of a broader effort by other federal agencies to roll back civil rights rules.

From boycott to ballgame: Baseball’s political All-Star Game saga returns to Georgia

MLB pulled the 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia over the state's voting law, Senate Bill 202. Now it’s back — and Republicans say the return proves they were right all along.

OPINION

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ tour pushes fans outside the norm

Preparations for the show pushed people out of their comfort zones — into new stores, new communities, a new style of dress, and in some cases, to visit new cities.