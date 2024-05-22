Braves’ Michael Harris II contributes with home run, defense

Harris, who has recorded a hit in three straight games, is having renewed success on offense. His bat went silent in early May as he went seven straight games without a hit — including a career-high 0-for-29 stretch.

Harris had a standout performance on offense and defense Tuesday. Aside from his home run, he recorded three memorable catches.

First came an athletic leap near the warning track, with two runners on base (including one in scoring position) in the fourth inning.

Manager Brian Snitker said that catch was the best he had seen all year.

“Great play,” Snitker said. “That kept us in the game at that point because that was going to be a big inning for them.”

Then Harris made multiple sprints toward the infield, including a catch in the sixth inning with two runners on base and another to take down a Cody Bellinger flyout in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

The 23-year-old Harris has been a staple for Atlanta since first getting called up in May 2022, batting .297 in his first season en route to rookie of the year honors. Little was different during the Braves’ historic 2023 season, as Harris posted a .293 batting average and 148 hits through 138 games.

He had never experienced anything like that hitless streak at the major league level. Harris said his mindset remained the same during the timeframe, crediting his struggles to not swinging at the right pitches and luck. All players go through stretches like that, he said, so he focused on moving forward.

The approach eventually paid off, as Harris has spent the latter half of May returning to form. He has 10 hits through his last ten games. He’s also hit five home runs this season, two of which have come in the past week (May 14 and May 21).

Harris is starting to come together offensively, Snitker said. But he also credited Harris for separating his offense from his defense, which Harris has continued to excel at.

“He goes out there and has a lot of pride in his defense, and is really good at it,” Snitker said.