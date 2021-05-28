ajc logo
Braves’ series opener at Mets postponed Friday

A Braves logo is seen at SunTrust Park the home ballpark for the Atlanta Braves on Monday, March 20, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves and Mets’ series opener Friday was postponed because of inclement weather, the Mets announced roughly two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled first pitch. A makeup date will be announced at a later time, the Mets said.

When the teams do begin play - the forecast in New York looks gloomy throughout the weekend - this will mark the Braves’ first series at Citi Field this season. They’ve faced the Mets in only one previous series, losing two of three to their rivals during last week’s homestand.

The Braves will push their rotation back with the postponement. So Ian Anderson, who was scheduled to start Friday, will take the mound Saturday. Max Fried, scheduled for Saturday, will start the series finale Sunday.

The Mets extended their lead in the National League East on Thursday when they swept a doubleheader against the Rockies. The Braves entered Friday at 24-25, tied with the Phillies (25-26) for second place in the division, 2-1/2 games behind New York.

