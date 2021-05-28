Braves’ series opener at Mets postponed Friday

When the teams do begin play - the forecast in New York looks gloomy throughout the weekend - this will mark the Braves’ first series at Citi Field this season. They’ve faced the Mets in only one previous series, losing two of three to their rivals during last week’s homestand.

The Braves will push their rotation back with the postponement. So Ian Anderson, who was scheduled to start Friday, will take the mound Saturday. Max Fried, scheduled for Saturday, will start the series finale Sunday.