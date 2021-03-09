X

Braves’ Max Fried set to make first start Wednesday

Pitching coach Rick Kranitz gives some feedback while watching over Max Fried during Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, workout session at CoolToday Park in North Port. Fla.
Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves starter Max Fried will make his spring debut Wednesday against the Red Sox, manager Brian Snitker said Monday.

Fried’s spring progress was slightly delayed after he was potentially exposed to COVID-19 last week, which prevented him from making a start March 5. He has since cleared protocols and has been working out with the team.

“He’s good,” Snitker said. “It was no big deal at all. More about safety, making sure, just like we have since this started.”

Fried remains on track for the regular season. He’ll have time to make at least four exhibition starts this month.

The 27-year-old is coming off the best season of his career. Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA, carrying a decimated rotation. He also had a 3.04 ERA in four postseason starts. Fried finished fifth in Cy Young voting.

