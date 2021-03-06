X

Max Fried cleared, will pitch this upcoming week

Braves pitcher Max Fried prepares to deliver a pitch during training Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the team's facility in North Port, Fla.
Credit: Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves | 46 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves starter Max Fried has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will rejoin the team for workouts Sunday, manager Brian Snitker said. Fried was out a few days after “potential exposure” to COVID-19. He did not test positive.

“He cleared everything and we’ll get him back in action tomorrow,” Snitker said Saturday. “It won’t be long (before he pitches). He hasn’t been out long, so we want to get him out as soon as we can.”

Fried was originally scheduled to make his spring debut Friday. Kyle Wright started in his place. Fried will make his first start sometime next week, Snitker said. His status for the regular season was unaffected.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career year in which he went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Fried finished fifth in Cy Young voting. He could potentially make his first opening-day start April 1 in Philadelphia.

