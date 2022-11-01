ajc logo
Max Fried, Dansby Swanson of the Braves win Gold Glove awards

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Braves left-hander Max Fried and shortstop Dansby Swanson won National League Gold Glove awards for the 2022 season. The awards were announced Tuesday afternoon.

Fried won the award for the third consecutive season, and Swanson won for the first time. Two of their teammates – catcher Travis d’Arnaud and first baseman Matt Olson – also were finalists this year.

Three players were nominated at each position in the National League and the American League. Fried won the award over Tyler Anderson of the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes of the Brewers. Swanson won over Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres and Miguel Rojas of the Marlins.

With Adam Duvall and Fried winning last season, multiple Braves players won Gold Gloves in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2003. The last time that happened, Andruw Jones and Greg Maddux won in 2002 and Jones and Mike Hampton in 2003.

Maddux (10) and Phil Niekro (5) are the other Braves pitchers to win multiple Gold Glove awards.

