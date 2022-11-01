Max Fried, Dansby Swanson of the Braves win Gold Glove awards

Fried won the award for the third consecutive season, and Swanson won for the first time. Two of their teammates – catcher Travis d’Arnaud and first baseman Matt Olson – also were finalists this year.

Three players were nominated at each position in the National League and the American League. Fried won the award over Tyler Anderson of the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes of the Brewers. Swanson won over Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres and Miguel Rojas of the Marlins.