Braves’ Matt Olson distancing himself from early-season struggles

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 9-2 over Tampa Bay Rays.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning at Truist Park on Saturday, June 15, 2024 in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves won 9-2 over Tampa Bay Rays. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
21 minutes ago

Despite a slump earlier this season, Braves first baseman Matt Olson is turning his season around and helping continue his team’s resurgence too.

Olson was part of back-to-back home runs during a five-run bottom of the fifth inning Saturday, which guided the Braves to a 9-2 victory against the Rays at Truist Park. It was his third homer in June and 11th overall.

Olson, who led baseball with a franchise-record 54 homers during the 2023 season, had been having trouble finding a rhythm in 2024. Recently, that’s changed. And Olson has been at the forefront of the team’s sudden offensive revival.

After igniting a somewhat lethargic, heat-exhausted audience in the fifth, Olson earned further cheers in the seventh as the Braves’ onslaught continued. Following Olson’s hit, third baseman Austin Riley hit his fifth home run of the season - his second in as many days - allowing the Braves to add insurance runs.

“It was good to see a lot of different guys start to get their momentum going,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It was good to see Riley and Olson go back to back.”

Olson was among several Braves who had good games. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna hit his 20th home run of the season, while new leadoff man Jarred Kelenic had a three-hit afternoon.

Riley, like Olson, is beginning to put his early-season troubles behind him. Each player had a key role against the Rays Saturday.

Braves fans might feel more confident in Olson after his performance the past two weeks. The Braves need him to play at this level if they’re going to get where they want to go. They’re off to a nice start this homestand and will try to sweep the Rays on Sunday.

