Braves’ Marcell Ozuna continues showing offensive improvement

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Entering Saturday, Ozuna was hitting .296 with a 1.147 OPS in seven games this month. That’s a drastic difference from April when Ozuna hit .085 (5-for-59). He’s also trimmed his strikeouts. Ozuna struck out in 18 of 59 at-bats from March 30 to April 26, but he’s struck out only four times in his last 30 at-bats.

Ozuna has hit five of his seven homers in May. He’s walked six times in 36 plate appearances this month after tallying eight walks over 67 plate appearances in April. Asked how different he feels from last month, Ozuna said: “Way different. … I’m working every day because I know I can hit.”

After an absolutely atrocious start, Ozuna has turned it around – as to whether he’ll sustain it, time will tell. But he’s helping his team in the present. The Braves just need to get some other hitters going in their lineup, as well.