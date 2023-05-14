Braves’ Marcell Ozuna continues showing offensive improvement

TORONTO – The Braves’ offense hasn’t performed anywhere close to its potential in recent days, but designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s continued reemergence is a bright spot.
“I’m just working every day in the cage,” Ozuna said Saturday. “I’m trying to do my best. Stay behind the ball and get a good pitch to hit.”
Ozuna was out of the lineup Friday in Toronto, as manager Brian Snitker liked Travis d’Arnaud’s history against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt (3-for-5), so d’Arnaud served as the designated hitter. Ozuna returned to the lineup Saturday, producing one of his better games.
The oft-criticized slugger belted a two-run shot off Toronto starter Jose Berrios, part of a 2-for-3 day in which he reached base three times.
“I wanted to get him back in there,” Snitker said. “I was watching his batting practice yesterday, it was really good. There will be some matchup things in there where I might use somebody else, but he’s feeling good. I liked his at-bats, even the walk. He’s had some really good walks, not chasing. That’s really a good sign for him.”
Entering Saturday, Ozuna was hitting .296 with a 1.147 OPS in seven games this month. That’s a drastic difference from April when Ozuna hit .085 (5-for-59). He’s also trimmed his strikeouts. Ozuna struck out in 18 of 59 at-bats from March 30 to April 26, but he’s struck out only four times in his last 30 at-bats.
Ozuna has hit five of his seven homers in May. He’s walked six times in 36 plate appearances this month after tallying eight walks over 67 plate appearances in April. Asked how different he feels from last month, Ozuna said: “Way different. … I’m working every day because I know I can hit.”
After an absolutely atrocious start, Ozuna has turned it around – as to whether he’ll sustain it, time will tell. But he’s helping his team in the present. The Braves just need to get some other hitters going in their lineup, as well.
