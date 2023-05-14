X

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna continues showing offensive improvement

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

TORONTO – The Braves’ offense hasn’t performed anywhere close to its potential in recent days, but designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s continued reemergence is a bright spot.

“I’m just working every day in the cage,” Ozuna said Saturday. “I’m trying to do my best. Stay behind the ball and get a good pitch to hit.”

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Ozuna was out of the lineup Friday in Toronto, as manager Brian Snitker liked Travis d’Arnaud’s history against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt (3-for-5), so d’Arnaud served as the designated hitter. Ozuna returned to the lineup Saturday, producing one of his better games.

The oft-criticized slugger belted a two-run shot off Toronto starter Jose Berrios, part of a 2-for-3 day in which he reached base three times.

“I wanted to get him back in there,” Snitker said. “I was watching his batting practice yesterday, it was really good. There will be some matchup things in there where I might use somebody else, but he’s feeling good. I liked his at-bats, even the walk. He’s had some really good walks, not chasing. That’s really a good sign for him.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Entering Saturday, Ozuna was hitting .296 with a 1.147 OPS in seven games this month. That’s a drastic difference from April when Ozuna hit .085 (5-for-59). He’s also trimmed his strikeouts. Ozuna struck out in 18 of 59 at-bats from March 30 to April 26, but he’s struck out only four times in his last 30 at-bats.

Ozuna has hit five of his seven homers in May. He’s walked six times in 36 plate appearances this month after tallying eight walks over 67 plate appearances in April. Asked how different he feels from last month, Ozuna said: “Way different. … I’m working every day because I know I can hit.”

After an absolutely atrocious start, Ozuna has turned it around – as to whether he’ll sustain it, time will tell. But he’s helping his team in the present. The Braves just need to get some other hitters going in their lineup, as well.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Lessons from a mother | LISTEN: A daughter tells the story

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta rallies take stand against rising gun violence
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man found fatally shot in car near DeKalb apartment complex
19h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortion pill used for vast majority of Georgia abortions, DPH data shows

Credit: Miguel Martinez

America pleads: Stop the shootings
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves starting Collin McHugh in series finale vs. Blue Jays
12h ago
Braves’ offense struggles again in another loss to Blue Jays
13h ago
Braves’ Spencer Strider leading MLB in strikeouts
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top