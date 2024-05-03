Braves make small trade for minor-league righty Jimmy Herget

Herget, 30, has a career 3.47 ERA across 142 2/3 innings in the major leagues. Last season, the reliever posted a 4.66 ERA over 29 frames for the Angels.

Herget hasn’t yet pitched in the majors this season. In 10 relief appearances for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees before the trade, Herget had given up seven runs – five earned – over 11 1/3 innings.

Herget, now part of Atlanta’s 40-man roster, will serve as additional depth in Gwinnett.