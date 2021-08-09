Braves leapfrog Mets, move into second place in NL East

The weekend was painful for Mets fans, who watched their team get swept by the surging Phillies. The Phillies have won eight in a row — their longest winning streak in over a decade — and they possess a two-game lead over the Braves in the East. They lead the Mets by 2-1/2 games.

The Braves and Phillies have 50 games remaining, with only three against each other during the Braves’ final homestand in late September. The Mets have 51 games remaining, including a daunting stretch of 13 games against the Giants and Dodgers later this month.