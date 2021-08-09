ajc logo
Braves leapfrog Mets, move into second place in NL East

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall is greeted at home by Austin Riley (left) after hitting a two-run homer to take a 5-1 lead over the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Braves’ recent play, along with the Mets’ freefall, has resulted in the former finally moving ahead of the latter in the National League East.

After winning five of six, sweeping the Cardinals and taking a series against the Nationals, the Braves are 57-55. The Mets have lost nine of 11 and dropped to 56-55. New York led the division for three months, at one point owning a 7-1/2 game cushion over the Braves on June 17. It’s the first time the Braves have been ahead of the Mets in the standings since April 28.

The weekend was painful for Mets fans, who watched their team get swept by the surging Phillies. The Phillies have won eight in a row — their longest winning streak in over a decade — and they possess a two-game lead over the Braves in the East. They lead the Mets by 2-1/2 games.

The Braves and Phillies have 50 games remaining, with only three against each other during the Braves’ final homestand in late September. The Mets have 51 games remaining, including a daunting stretch of 13 games against the Giants and Dodgers later this month.

