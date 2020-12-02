Braves avoid arbitration with INF Johan Camargo

MLB Trade Rumors projected Camargo, who turns 27 this week, could’ve received somewhere in the range of $1.9 million to $2.3 million in arbitration. He was a potential non-tender candidate — many eligible players in the current MLB landscape are National League Championship Series but Wednesday’s agreement keeps Camargo with the only franchise he’s known.

Camargo broke on to the scene in 2017, going from a relatively unknown prospect to the Braves’ most pleasant surprise. He started 105 games at third base the next season for the upstart division-winning Braves. He was shifted into a utility role when the Braves signed Josh Donaldson before the 2019 season. Camargo struggled adapting to the role and eventually wound up in Triple-A. He returned to the majors late in the season, but a foul ball off the shin ended his season.