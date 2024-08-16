Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ian Anderson pitches six shutout innings for the Gwinnett Stripers

Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

The Braves’ Ian Anderson struck out a season-high seven batters in a Triple-A start as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Norfolk Tides 15-1 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Anderson (2-1), who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, pitched six innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. He walked two while collecting his second straight victory. He has a 4.21 ERA.

A two-RBI double by Andrew Velazquez helped Gwinnett score four in the first inning. In the third inning, the Stripers scored five, with the big hit being an RBI triple by Luis Liberato.

Alejo Lopez was 5-for-6 for the Stripers and Chadwick Tromp went 4-for-5.

The Braves selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft. He debuted in 2020, and eventually pitched to a 1.26 ERA over 35-2/3 innings across eight postseason starts between 2020 and 2021. In Game 3 of the 2021 World Series, he hurled five scoreless frames against Houston.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Matt Olson homers twice, drives in 6 as Braves snap 6-game losing streak with 11-8 win...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves reliever A.J. Minter to undergo hip surgery
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves unsure if A.J. Minter will pitch again this season
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Giants’ Logan Webb dominates Braves, who feel good about what they accomplished
Braves’ Jorge Soler has mild hamstring strain, is day-to-day
Braves to open 2025 Grapefruit League schedule at Twins, end play in Arizona
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?