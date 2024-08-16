Braves’ Ian Anderson pitches six shutout innings for the Gwinnett Stripers

The Braves’ Ian Anderson struck out a season-high seven batters in a Triple-A start as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Norfolk Tides 15-1 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

Anderson (2-1), who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, pitched six innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. He walked two while collecting his second straight victory. He has a 4.21 ERA.

A two-RBI double by Andrew Velazquez helped Gwinnett score four in the first inning. In the third inning, the Stripers scored five, with the big hit being an RBI triple by Luis Liberato.