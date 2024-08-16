Braves’ Ian Anderson pitches six shutout innings for the Gwinnett Stripers

The Braves’ Ian Anderson struck out a season-high seven batters in a Triple-A start as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Norfolk Tides 15-1 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
Anderson (2-1), who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, pitched six innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs. He walked two while collecting his second straight victory. He has a 4.21 ERA.
A two-RBI double by Andrew Velazquez helped Gwinnett score four in the first inning. In the third inning, the Stripers scored five, with the big hit being an RBI triple by Luis Liberato.
Alejo Lopez was 5-for-6 for the Stripers and Chadwick Tromp went 4-for-5.
The Braves selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB draft. He debuted in 2020, and eventually pitched to a 1.26 ERA over 35-2/3 innings across eight postseason starts between 2020 and 2021. In Game 3 of the 2021 World Series, he hurled five scoreless frames against Houston.
