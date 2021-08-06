Braves’ Ian Anderson pitches rehab start in Gwinnett

Ian Anderson allowed two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings in his first rehab start for Gwinnett and the Stripers (43-38) fell to the Charlotte Knights (29-51) 10-6 on Thursday night at Coolray Field.
It was Anderson’s first outing since being placed on the Braves’ injured list on July 16 due to shoulder inflammation. He allowed two hits, walked three and struck out two.
William Contreras led Gwinnett with three hits, an RBI and a run scored.
The Stripers’ loss ended a 12-game winning streak against Charlotte this season.
Huascar Ynoa, also on an injury rehab from the Braves due to a hand injury, pitches for Gwinnett Friday night against Charlotte.
Anderson owns a 3.56 ERA over 18 starts for the Braves in the first full season of his career. Ynoa has a 3.02 ERA across nine games for the Braves this season.