Braves’ Ian Anderson allows three runs in Gwinnett Triple-A start

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 10, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

By AJC Sports
32 minutes ago

In his second outing with Gwinnett since returning from elbow surgery in April of 2023, Braves pitcher Ian Anderson tossed a season-high 81 pitches, allowing three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in Triple-A play Friday night.

The Stripers beat the Bulls 10-5 in Durham, N.C.

Anderson gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

Gwinnett (13-12) is above .500 in the second half for the first time since starting 1-0 after a 5-1 victory over Memphis on June 25.

Sandy Leon and Yuli Gurriel became the first teammates in team history to mash two home runs each in one game. The pair combined for seven RBIs.

Brian Anderson opened the scoring for the Stripers with an RBI double in the second inning. Three batters later, Leon smashed a two-run homer.

Durham scored a run in the second inning and a run in the third inning to halve the deficit, but Leon struck again with another home run in the top of the fourth.

After an RBI single from Osleivis Basabe made it 5-3 in the fourth inning, Gurriel cranked a solo home run in the fifth to push the Stripers to a 6-3 lead. Durham got within a run after a two-run sixth inning, but Gurriel drove a three-run blast out of the park to cap a four-run seventh that gave the Stripers a 10-5 advantage.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

