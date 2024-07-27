Braves’ Ian Anderson allows three runs in Gwinnett Triple-A start

Gwinnett (13-12) is above .500 in the second half for the first time since starting 1-0 after a 5-1 victory over Memphis on June 25.

Sandy Leon and Yuli Gurriel became the first teammates in team history to mash two home runs each in one game. The pair combined for seven RBIs.

Brian Anderson opened the scoring for the Stripers with an RBI double in the second inning. Three batters later, Leon smashed a two-run homer.

Durham scored a run in the second inning and a run in the third inning to halve the deficit, but Leon struck again with another home run in the top of the fourth.

After an RBI single from Osleivis Basabe made it 5-3 in the fourth inning, Gurriel cranked a solo home run in the fifth to push the Stripers to a 6-3 lead. Durham got within a run after a two-run sixth inning, but Gurriel drove a three-run blast out of the park to cap a four-run seventh that gave the Stripers a 10-5 advantage.