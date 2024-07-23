Braves’ Hurston Waldrep to begin rehab assignment

Hurston Waldrep is making his way back.
Waldrep, who was dealing with right elbow inflammation, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves on Tuesday. He’s been on the 15-day injured list since June 17.
Right-hander Jimmy Herget also will begin a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on Tuesday. He’s been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since early June.
In two starts with the big-league team, Waldrep allowed 13 runs over seven innings. After the second of those outings, he reported elbow soreness.
Waldrep, the Braves’ first-round pick a year ago, quickly rose through the organization. His ascension was promising for the Braves’ depth.
Now, he’s on the way to returning.
Herget has allowed three earned runs over 7-1/3 innings this season.
