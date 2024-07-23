Breaking: DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
Braves’ Hurston Waldrep to begin rehab assignment

Braves starting Hurston Waldrep (30) throws a pitch to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during MLB home dayview in the second inning at Truist Park on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

By
0 minutes ago

Hurston Waldrep is making his way back.

Waldrep, who was dealing with right elbow inflammation, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves on Tuesday. He’s been on the 15-day injured list since June 17.

Right-hander Jimmy Herget also will begin a rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on Tuesday. He’s been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since early June.

In two starts with the big-league team, Waldrep allowed 13 runs over seven innings. After the second of those outings, he reported elbow soreness.

Waldrep, the Braves’ first-round pick a year ago, quickly rose through the organization. His ascension was promising for the Braves’ depth.

Now, he’s on the way to returning.

Herget has allowed three earned runs over 7-1/3 innings this season.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

