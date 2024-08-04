Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Grant Holmes hurt by two-out runs

Atlanta Braves pitcher Grant Holmes throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

1 hour ago

The Braves’ Grant Holmes got another start Saturday night. Holmes allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings as the Braves lost to the Marlins 4-3 at Truist Park.

Here’s some thoughts from Holmes after the game:

Q: How does it feel getting acquainted with the starting role?

A: “It’s more of the ups and downs, getting my legs under me. I think it’s absolutely going to help me. I’m just going to build more stamina to go a little longer.”

Q: How much do you appreciate the Braves giving you this opportunity as a starter?

A: “It’s a blessing, I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity. I’m going to do everything I can to be the best I can.”

Q: How did you feel about the two-out runs the Marlins scored?

A: “I think all the runs I’ve given up this year have been with two outs. “... It kind of ticks you off a bit, but it’s baseball, it happens.”

