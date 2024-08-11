Braves get more offense from their outfield in opener

Manager Brian Snitker was quick to point out that the 6-5 loss meant those contributions fell short, but he added that the power display was a positive development that the Braves can focus on heading into the series’ next two games.

“(If) you don’t win the game, I don’t know how much boost you get,” Snitker said of the outfield’s offensive production. “It’s good to see. I’m glad Jorge getting that first (home run) out of the way is good. Hopefully that’s a sign of things to come. We’re kind of looking for any positive things we can find right now.”

Laureano attributed the improved results to the outfield’s consistent offensive approach, which prioritizes hard contact over flashy plays.

“I don’t think we think about it,” Laureano said. “We think about hitting the ball first, and then whatever happens, happens.”

Snitker also assessed Kelenic’s first season as a Brave, which has seen his role evolve as the Braves’ injuries have piled up.

While Kelenic’s batting average and on-base percentage have dipped from his 2023 season with Seattle, his baserunning and fielding have been assets for the Braves. Given his profile as a hitter at the bottom of the order, Kelenic has delivered in his first year, in Snitker’s eyes.

“He’s holding his own,” Snitker said. “We ask a lot of that kid. We kind of were forced to throw him into that leadoff role, which is asking a lot. If things would have stayed the way we broke camp and he was hitting number nine in front of Ronald, I think you’d look at him and think, ‘Man, he is having a really nice year.’

“He’s doing, probably, what we wanted him to do. We didn’t intend for him to have a lot of responsibility in this lineup. We just wanted him to exist down there and do his thing, and I think he has.”

Former Braves draft pick Vodnik continues to impress

Rockies reliever Victor Vodnik shut down the Braves’ hopes at a ninth-inning comeback and victory in the series opener, earning his seventh save of the season by striking out third baseman Austin Riley and stranding the tying run on third base.

Vodnik’s impressive arsenal and velocity — demonstrated by five pitches that hit triple digits and a game-ending 100.5 mph fastball — is nothing new to Snitker.

The Braves drafted Vodnik in the 14th round of the 2018 draft but traded him to Colorado on July 24, 2023, along with the Rockies’ starter on Friday, Tanner Gordon. The Braves acquired reliever Pierce Johnson.

Vodnik only appeared in spring training for the Braves and did not make his major league debut until arriving in Colorado, but Snitker recalled the impression the California native made on him in the Braves’ camp.

“(He) always had a really good arm (and I) always liked everything I saw about him,” Snitker said. “He was an impressive kid in big league camp and when he’d come over and pitch, I liked everything about him. I’m happy for him that he’s getting this opportunity and doing something with it — it’s awesome.”