Braves game against Mets on Saturday rained out

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Saturday’s Braves game versus the Mets in New York was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Aug. 12 at Citi Field. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., and the second will start at 7:15 p.m.

Rain forced umpires to call Friday night’s game after five innings. The Braves won 4-0 behind Max Fried’s five shutout innings and a four-run fifth inning from the offense, including Matt Olson’s three-run home run.

Rain began in New York shortly before first pitch Friday. The forecast, which has been fluid, calls for rain Sunday afternoon.

The Braves and Mets are scheduled to play at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, and then again at 1:10 p.m. Monday as they hope to complete three of four games in this series. The weather shouldn’t be an issue Monday.

The Braves are 18-9 and are in first place in the National League East.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
