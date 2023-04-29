Braves game against Mets on Saturday rained out

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Aug. 12 at Citi Field. The first game will begin at 1:10 p.m., and the second will start at 7:15 p.m.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Rain forced umpires to call Friday night’s game after five innings. The Braves won 4-0 behind Max Fried’s five shutout innings and a four-run fifth inning from the offense, including Matt Olson’s three-run home run.