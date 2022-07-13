Braves fall flat as Mets take two of three in big series at Truist Park

They still hoped for a better showing in the rubber match.

Charlie Morton served up three home runs: A solo homer by Eduardo Escobar in the second inning, a three-run blast by Francisco Lindor in the third and a solo shot by Mark Canha to begin the sixth. The Braves, who usually are the ones launching bombs, found themselves down five runs.

In a two-run seventh inning, Matt Olson committed an error, and a run scored when Jesse Chavez balked. The other run crossed when Luis Guillorme, once down 0-2, battled Chavez and fouled off multiple pitches before poking a pitch that was off the plate down the left-field line.

Meanwhile, New York’s Chris Bassitt held the Braves to a run over six innings. Olson led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run, but the Braves couldn’t convert on a couple of other opportunities to rally. In this series, the Braves struggled versus New York’s starters.

Austin Riley slugged a solo homer in the eighth, and Eddie Rosario hit one in the ninth. By then, the outcome had been decided.

Mets, 7, Braves 3 (box score)

Before Wednesday, Morton had posted a 1.60 ERA in his past five starts. He went seven innings in all but one of those. The Braves believe in Morton, but from the outside, it might be fair to wonder how much of that success occurred because he pitched against the Reds, Nationals and Cubs in that stretch. The Mets are far better, and Morton allowed five earned runs for the first time since his second start of the season April 14.

The Mets put a strain on Max Fried and Spencer Strider, though they never broke open those games. Morton, who threw 107 pitches, allowed six hits and walked three batters.

Days ago, the baseball world circled its collective calendar for this series. The Mets and Braves are two of the sport’s top clubs. One of them likely will win the NL East, and both likely will make the postseason. They both are talented and deep. They feature great starting pitching and star power in their lineups.

The Mets slid and the Braves surged in recent weeks, but New York showed it won’t roll over, as it did last season. The Mets took this round. But the Braves still are the reigning World Series champions, the team that must be dethroned before another is crowned.

These two clubs meet again in early August, when they’ll play five games in four days in New York. By then, the race will have heated up even more.