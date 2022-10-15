Braves eliminated from postseason in NLDS with Game 4 loss to Phillies

On Saturday, the Phillies took the lead when Brandon Marsh launched a three-run bomb off Charlie Morton in the second inning. Morton, known for his success in elimination games, allowed those three runs over two innings before leaving because of an apparent injury that seemingly occurred when a line drive struck his right elbow in the second inning. He went out for the third, but the Braves pulled him as he warmed up.

In the bottom of the third inning, J.T. Realmuto hit a ball off the wall that bounced away from Michael Harris -- so much so that Realmuto ran the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Once again, the Braves’ offense was quiet. Orlando Arcia (third inning), Matt Olson (fourth) and Travis d’Arnaud (seventh) launched solo home runs, but the Braves never erupted.

For a couple of innings, it felt as if the Braves trailed by a lot. But they were down only two runs.

Then the Phillies broke through again in the sixth inning. They stepped on the Braves’ throats.

Phillies 8, Braves 3 (box score)

With two outs in that inning, A.J. Minter “hit” Kyle Schwarber. It seemed like it might have been a questionable call. The Braves challenged it, but the call was upheld, leaving the door open for the Phillies.

Rhys Hoskins drove in a run with a blooper to right field. Realmuto followed with a soft infield single that scored another run. Bryce Harper then put a softly hit ball into left field that brought home a third run.

Just like that, the Braves trailed by five runs. This spurt effectively ended their season, though Harper homered off Kenley Jansen in the eighth inning.

This is not the way the Braves saw their season going. But they should be back.

They have built a core that includes Ronald Acuña, Austin Riley, Harris, Olson and Ozzie Albies. They will have (at least) Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright at the top of their rotation. Their bullpen should be strong again.

But none of that lessens the current sting of this ending for the team and its fans.