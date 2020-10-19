Ian Anderson limited to three innings in Game 7 start

Alas, relievers A.J. Minter and Chris Martin gave up solo home runs to Enrique Hernandez and Cody Bellinger in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, and the Dodgers beat the Braves 4-3 to land the National League’s berth in the World Series.

At 22 years and 169 days old, Anderson became the sixth-youngest pitcher to start a Game 7 in MLB postseason history and the youngest since Cleveland’s Jaret Wright started Game 7 of the 1997 World Series at 21 years, 301 days old.

The game started stressfully for Anderson with a single by Dodgers leadoff batter Mookie Betts, who advanced to second base on ground-ball out. Anderson retired the next two batters, striking out Max Muncy with a changeup to end the first inning.

Anderson encountered more difficulty in the second inning, when back-to-back two-out singles and a passed ball put runners on second and third bases. But with Betts on deck, Anderson threw a full-count changeup that struck out Chris Taylor to end the inning.

Anderson’s postseason scoreless streak ended when the Dodgers, trailing 2-0, rallied with two out in the third. After getting Betts and Corey Seager out to start the inning, Anderson walked Justin Turner to start trouble. A double by Muncy placed runners on second and third bases, both of whom scored on a single to right-center by Will Smith off a curveball, tying the score. Anderson got out of the inning on a lineout to center by A.J. Pollock, the last batter Anderson would face.

The idea of Anderson starting Game 7 of the NLCS would have seemed far-fetched when, less than two months ago, he was pitching against other prospects in intra-squad games at the Braves' alternate training site.

But after he made nine impressive starts – six late in the regular season, three in the postseason – the Braves put him in the elite company of the franchise’s Game 7 starters.

Smoltz started three such games and pitched superbly in all of them. As a 24-year-old in his third full big-league season, Smoltz pitched a six-hit shutout as the Braves defeated Pittsburgh 4-0 in Game 7 of the 1991 NLCS. He allowed two runs in six innings before the Braves came from behind in the ninth to beat Pittsburgh 3-2 in Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS. And he pitched 7-1/3 scoreless innings in 1991 World Series Game 7, which the Braves lost to Minnesota 1-0 in 10 innings.

The Braves' only other Game 7 in their Atlanta era before Sunday night was in the 1996 NLCS against St. Louis. Tom Glavine, then 30, pitched seven scoreless innings in that game, which the Braves won 15-0.

Before the Braves moved to Atlanta, they played in only two Game 7s, those in the 1957 and 1958 World Series. Lew Burdette was the Milwaukee Braves' starting pitcher in both of those games.

Smoltz, broadcasting Sunday night’s game on Fox Sports, said a Game 7 feels like “the longest game you ever pitch in your life” because of the “attention to detail” on each hitter.