Dodgers flash potent offense toward end of Game 2

It seemed LA’s offense, certainly capable of coming back from a seven-run deficit, had been unleashed, but Melancon was able to get the final out and stop the bleeding.

Braves starter Ian Anderson looked shaky at times (four innings pitched, one hit, five walks, five strikeouts), but the Dodgers weren’t able to capitalize, stranding six on base during Anderson’s outing.

Avoiding Clayton Kershaw for the moment seemed like a plus for the Braves (Kershaw was scratched earlier Tuesday because of back spasms, and likely will start at some point in the series, though manager Dave Roberts has said he will not start Game 3). In Kershaw’s stead, Tony Gonsolin got off to a solid start in his postseason debut before running into some trouble in the fourth inning.

Gonsolin faced the minimum through the first three innings, and the Braves did not register a base runner until Gonsolin walked Ronald Acuna in the fourth. For the second time in the series, though, a home run by Freddie Freeman put the Braves up first, this time making it 2-0. In the fifth, an RBI double by Cristian Pache put the Dodgers down by three.

Gonsolin (4-1/3 innings, three hits, five earned runs, three walks, seven strikeouts) was pulled for reliever Pedro Baez, but the Braves weren’t discouraged, with an RBI single by Freeman scoring Pache. A Marcell Ozuna walk loaded the bases, with Acuna at third, and Travis d’Arnaud drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 5-0. The Braves kept piling on, with Albies' sacrifice fly scoring Freeman for a six-run lead. Dansby Swanson’s ground-rule double in the seventh scored d’Arnaud and the Braves took a decisive 7-0 lead.

After their three runs in bottom of the seventh, the Dodgers were able to build on the offensive burst in the ninth, which is something they weren’t able to do in Game 1, when Kike Hernandez’s solo home run in the fifth inning was the only thing that got the Dodgers on the board.

The Braved had padded their lead enough, just barely, to seal the win.