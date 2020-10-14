Dodgers flash potent offense toward end of Game 2

For the second game in a row, the Dodgers' offense was outpaced by the Braves, though toward the end of the game the team flashed what has made it one of the best hitting squads in baseball.
As such, after the Braves’ 8-7 win in Game 2 on Tuesday night, Los Angeles now trails 2-0 in the National League Championship Series despite entering as the favorite largely because of its stellar hitting.
The Dodgers' offense is potent, having led the league with a plus-136 run differential, which is 52 better than the No. 2 team (Padres plus-84). They are the only team to not be shut out all season, and their average of 5.82 runs per game were the most in franchise history. They also led the league with 118 home runs (the Braves were second with 103) and their 1.97 home runs per game is the best in MLB history, ahead of the Twins in 2019 (1.90). The two teams were 1-2 in many offensive statistical categories, including RBIs, with the Braves first in the league with 338 and the Dodgers next with 327.
In their Game 2 loss, the Dodgers didn’t show much life until the seventh inning, when Darren O’Day allowed singles to Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor. With runners on first and second, the Braves replaced O’Day with A.J. Minter, who gave up a three-run homer to Corey Seager to pull the Dodgers within four runs, 7-3.
For most of the game, it was largely the Braves' offense on display, until the ninth inning. In the top of the ninth, a home run by Ozzie Albies (with Adam Kolarek pitching) cushioned the Braves’ lead, 8-3, which turned out to be a crucial run. Seager added an RBI double in the bottom of the ninth, and after Josh Tomlin gave up a two-run homer to Max Muncy, narrowing it to 8-6, the Braves sent Mark Melancon to the mound. Will Smith reached on a fielding error by Albies, and an RBI triple by Cody Bellinger brought the Dodgers within one run.
It seemed LA’s offense, certainly capable of coming back from a seven-run deficit, had been unleashed, but Melancon was able to get the final out and stop the bleeding.
Braves starter Ian Anderson looked shaky at times (four innings pitched, one hit, five walks, five strikeouts), but the Dodgers weren’t able to capitalize, stranding six on base during Anderson’s outing.
Avoiding Clayton Kershaw for the moment seemed like a plus for the Braves (Kershaw was scratched earlier Tuesday because of back spasms, and likely will start at some point in the series, though manager Dave Roberts has said he will not start Game 3). In Kershaw’s stead, Tony Gonsolin got off to a solid start in his postseason debut before running into some trouble in the fourth inning.
Gonsolin faced the minimum through the first three innings, and the Braves did not register a base runner until Gonsolin walked Ronald Acuna in the fourth. For the second time in the series, though, a home run by Freddie Freeman put the Braves up first, this time making it 2-0. In the fifth, an RBI double by Cristian Pache put the Dodgers down by three.
Gonsolin (4-1/3 innings, three hits, five earned runs, three walks, seven strikeouts) was pulled for reliever Pedro Baez, but the Braves weren’t discouraged, with an RBI single by Freeman scoring Pache. A Marcell Ozuna walk loaded the bases, with Acuna at third, and Travis d’Arnaud drew a bases-loaded walk to make the score 5-0. The Braves kept piling on, with Albies' sacrifice fly scoring Freeman for a six-run lead. Dansby Swanson’s ground-rule double in the seventh scored d’Arnaud and the Braves took a decisive 7-0 lead.
After their three runs in bottom of the seventh, the Dodgers were able to build on the offensive burst in the ninth, which is something they weren’t able to do in Game 1, when Kike Hernandez’s solo home run in the fifth inning was the only thing that got the Dodgers on the board.
The Braved had padded their lead enough, just barely, to seal the win.