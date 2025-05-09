Braves designate Eddie Rosario for assignment

Eddie Rosario no longer is on the Braves’ 40-man roster. The team designated the 33-year-old veteran for assignment Friday after three games with the club.
The Braves called up infielder Luke Williams from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his spot.
Signed April 28, Rosario was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts with the Braves. His last appearance was a pinch-hitting assignment in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Cincinnati at Truist Park. Batting with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, he struck out to end the game. It was his third time with the team.
Rosario, a star of the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship, hit .154 last season in 78 at-bats for the team.
