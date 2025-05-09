Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves designate Eddie Rosario for assignment

Braves call up Luke Williams from Gwinnett.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario (9) stretches prior to a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/Geneva Heffernan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
1 hour ago

Eddie Rosario no longer is on the Braves’ 40-man roster. The team designated the 33-year-old veteran for assignment Friday after three games with the club.

The Braves called up infielder Luke Williams from Triple-A Gwinnett to take his spot.

Signed April 28, Rosario was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts with the Braves. His last appearance was a pinch-hitting assignment in Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Cincinnati at Truist Park. Batting with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, he struck out to end the game. It was his third time with the team.

Rosario, a star of the Braves’ 2021 World Series championship, hit .154 last season in 78 at-bats for the team.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura is a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Formerly the Georgia Tech beat reporter, Sugiura started at the AJC in 1998 and has covered a variety of beats, mostly within sports.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies scores the winning run during the 11th inning Thursday.

Credit: Butch Dill/AP

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

