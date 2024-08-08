Braves designate 2021 postseason hero Eddie Rosario for assignment

Washington released Rosario in early July after he had struggled mightily, hitting .183/.226/.329. The Braves, for whom Rosario had played for the past two and-a-half seasons, signed him and brought him up the majors, hoping perhaps he could help a severely wounded outfield. But Rosario never looked like the player who had a .755 OPS a year ago. He hit .154 with a .463 OPS in 24 games.

The Braves have tweaked their outfield throughout the year. They added Adam Duvall in spring training, and he likewise has never found his footing at the plate. The Braves acquired Rosario and Ramon Laureano when they were dropped by other teams, but neither made an impact. Most recently, they traded for Jorge Soler, whom they hope stabilizes the leadoff spot, but right now has endured growing pains in right field, where he hadn’t played before the deal.

Braves fans always will appreciate Rosario, who won 2021 National League Championship Series MVP honors during the team’s title run. He hit 14-for-25 (.560) with a double, triple, three home runs and nine RBIs as the Braves defeated the Dodgers.