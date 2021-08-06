Braves climb above .500. And the team does feel different

“I’ve felt good all year,” Snitker said. “You just keep waiting for it to happen. I think we’ve done a really good job under some adversity over the course of the year. We’ve kept our head above water, so to speak.

“You want to get to .500. You’re not going to win the division under .500, that’s for sure. We can get on a run here, which would be great. That was a big series we just played in St. Louis. Maybe something like that can kick start this thing and get us on a roll.”

The Braves have a different vibe about them since the trade deadline, when they bolstered their outfield and bullpen. What once was a thin lineup was injected with power, with Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson already making a difference. Richard Rodriguez has aided the bullpen, showing he’s reliable in tight spots.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud will be back next week. Outfielder Eddie Rosario, on the injured list with an abdominal strain, likewise will improve their depth. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa’s return later this month also could help the bullpen.

Nothing should be assumed with these Braves, who’ve achieved the perfect balance of predictability and unpredictability for most of the season. But the arrow seems to be pointing up. They’re just 1-1/2 games out of first place with 53 games remaining. The Mets face a daunting remaining schedule. The Phillies simply haven’t been imposing.

A fourth consecutive NL East title, which once seemed improbable, feels very much on the table.

“I’m just worried about today, honestly,” Snitker said. “So we’ll see.”

Braves notes:

- Starting pitcher Ian Anderson allowed two runs in 2-1/3 innings during his rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Gwinnett, in which he was on a pitch count of 35-40 pitches. Anderson last pitched July 11 and has been sidelined with right-shoulder inflammation.

“He felt really good,” Snitker said. “Stuff was good. I think he had three walks. But the thing is he was healthy and it sounds like the ball was coming out pretty good.”

- Ynoa (hand) was scheduled to start for Gwinnett on Friday. He was expected to throw 65-70 pitches, Snitker said.

- Rodriguez has logged four scoreless innings as a Brave. He’s proved valuable in multiple spots, such as Wednesday, when he entered in the fifth and attacked the heart of the Cardinals’ order.

Rodriguez, who was a closer in Pittsburgh, has taken well to his new role, according to his manager.

“I don’t think this kid came with an ego,” Snitker said. “He just wants to win. He’s been really good. Continues to be efficient with his pitches. It’s good he can fill any role that you have.”