Braves’ Chris Sale shows ‘true character’ in gutting through opening-day start

SAN DIEGO – Chris Sale surely sought a more sublime start to his season.
Sale was simply human – producing a ho-hum bottom line of surrendering three runs over five innings – but his standard is so absurdly high that an average showing is viewed as disappointing. The reigning Cy Young winner preferred beginning this campaign with more of a bang.
Instead, he was tasked with gutting through five frames in the Braves’ eventual 7-4 loss to San Diego Thursday in the season opener. He threw 29 pitches in the opening inning, surrendering two runs on two hits and a walk. He threw 55 pitches across the next four frames, allowing one run on four hits. He struck out seven, retired eight of the final nine he faced and left with a 4-3 lead.
All that’s to say: It was a fine performance, just not the brilliance always expected.
“It was alright,” Sale said. “First one is always tough, there are high emotions. But just a grind really from the first batter. “They’re relentless. That’s a good team. Heck of a lineup. So you try to get through that first inning and manage the game from there.”
Sale’s outing came five months after he missed the Braves’ Wild Card Series at this same venue. They were ousted in two games while Sale, sidelined by back spasms, could only helplessly watch. A chance at postseason revenge is a long way away, but even in lesser form, he reminds what he brings to this World Series hopeful.
Sale rarely labored across full starts a year ago. His strikeouts – 225, second in MLB – enabled him to escape jams. Often with little margin for error, Sale excelled. His overpowering stuff dazzled. His command on the mound made him must-watch for fans across the Southeast. He had a 2.45 ERA or better in four of six months.
One could sift through the stats and stand in awe, but Sale’s magnificence could only truly be captured through living the experience. His mound presence, the demeanor and attitude; he embodied what teams want in a proverbial “ace” starter.
It rarely looked as it did early Thursday. He appeared mortal. But he did enough. And when his offense is producing – it had its issues a season ago, as Braves observers will note – he’s been unbeaten. Sale was 18-0 (24 starts) when the Braves gave him at least three runs of support last season.
Bottom line: Pitchers often cite the cliché of just giving the team a chance. Sale, since the Braves acquired him in December 2023, has lived up to it.
“That’s the true character of Chris Sale,” third baseman Austin Riley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s a dog. I’m sure if you asked him, he’d tell you it was a grind for him today. I thought he gave us a chance.”
During the uneven outing, he received welcome counsel from rookie backstop Drake Baldwin. Sale has routinely lauded Baldwin and endorsed him as a major-league-ready catcher. In his debut, Sale says the youngster was invaluable.
“It was awesome,” Sale said of working with Baldwin. “He did really well seeing things as the game went on. It felt like he never backed down, never gave in. I even told him after the game that was a hell of a job because I was sporadic at times. Things were going a little left and right at times. He was able to get me back on track and get me through that, so that was a nice job by him.
“He’s as prepared for this opportunity as anybody. He might give you a different answer but again, he did a great job leading me through that one after a rocky first inning. Something like that happens, it can get off the rails pretty quick. He got me back on board and got me through it.”
Sale’s next task could be even tougher: The reigning champion Dodgers await in Los Angeles next week. Sale faced the Dodgers just once last season, allowing one run over six innings. If the Braves are going to get where they want to be, they’ll likely need to go through the Dodgers. Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider - the team’s potential trio of aces - will need to pave the path.
