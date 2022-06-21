Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud: Max Fried definitely deserves to be All-Star

Fried’s innings total is noteworthy. Only four major-league pitchers have logged more innings than Fried: Sandy Alcantara (99-1/3), Aaron Nola (89-2/3) and Miles Mikolas (88-2/3). Fried also ranks fourth in ground-ball outs (101), a priority for him as he lets a defense he routinely praises make plays behind him.

The All-Star case – it’s early and things could change, of course – is strengthening with every outing. Fried headlines one of MLB’s best pitching staffs. He’s the leader, a pitcher who started the World-Series clinching Game 6 victory in November and has carried that success through the first half of the 2022 campaign. His 2.4 fWAR is tied for third among starters with Zack Wheeler and Joe Musgrove, ranking behind only Kevin Gausman (3.1) and Sandy Alcantara (2.7)

While the Braves are heavily pushing their position players through their All-Star campaign, fans don’t vote on pitchers. Pitcher selections are determined by player balloting and the commissioner’s office. Fried’s growing profile should only help him there.

The Braves last had an All-Star starting pitcher in 2019 with Mike Soroka. Mike Foltynewicz (2018), Julio Teheran (2016, 2014) and Shelby Miller (2015) are the organization’s other All-Star starters since 2012.

Kyle Wright, assembling a fine season of his own, could have a chance to join Fried should he finish the first half strong. The Braves haven’t had two starters make the All-Star team since 2000 (Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine). The team is expected to have multiple All-Stars overall, faring well in the early portion of fan voting.

“It’d be awesome for (Fried) to be part of that, any of these guys who’ve never been there,” said manager Brian Snitker, who will manage the National League team. “It’d be huge for them to experience it.”