Braves faring well in early All-Star voting results

MLB announced its early All-Star voting results Tuesday, with a handful of Braves garnering massive fan support thus far.
Under the current voting format, the first round of voting determines two All-Star starters (the leaders in votes in each league) and which players move into the next phase of voting. The top two receiving votes at each position, along with the top six outfielders, will advance into the next round.
The Braves have multiple players either positioned to or on the peripherals to advance to the next phase.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña has received the second-most votes in the National League, behind only Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. This would be Acuña’s third All-Star nod. Adam Duvall ranks sixth among outfielders, while Marcell Ozuna is eighth.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson, enjoying the best season of his career, is behind only Trea Turner (Dodgers) in NL voting. Breakout youngster William Contreras has received the second-most votes for NL designated hitters behind Bryce Harper.
Travis d’Arnaud ranks second among NL catchers behind Willson Contreras (Cubs). This would be d’Arnaud’s first All-Star appearance. Ozzie Albies, a two-time All-Star who couldn’t participate in this game because of a foot injury, is behind only Jazz Chisholm (Marlins) among NL second basemen.
Matt Olson ranks fourth in NL first basemen voting behind Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Pete Alonso (Mets) and Freddie Freeman (Dodgers). Olson was an American League All-Star with Oakland last season.
Austin Riley is behind Manny Machado (Padres) and Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) among NL third basemen as he vies for his first midsummer classic appearance.
Phase 1 of All-Star voting ends at 2 p.m. June 30. Fans don’t vote on pitchers, but the Braves likely will have at least one – Max Fried and Kyle Wright have strong cases as starters – to make the All-Star team.
The 2022 All-Star game will be July 19 at Dodger Stadium . Braves manager Brian Snitker is set to manage the NL team against Houston manager Dusty Baker’s American League club.
