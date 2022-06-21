Braves faring well in early All-Star voting results

Travis d’Arnaud ranks second among NL catchers behind Willson Contreras (Cubs). This would be d’Arnaud’s first All-Star appearance. Ozzie Albies, a two-time All-Star who couldn’t participate in this game because of a foot injury, is behind only Jazz Chisholm (Marlins) among NL second basemen.

Matt Olson ranks fourth in NL first basemen voting behind Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals), Pete Alonso (Mets) and Freddie Freeman (Dodgers). Olson was an American League All-Star with Oakland last season.

Austin Riley is behind Manny Machado (Padres) and Nolan Arenado (Cardinals) among NL third basemen as he vies for his first midsummer classic appearance.

Phase 1 of All-Star voting ends at 2 p.m. June 30. Fans don’t vote on pitchers, but the Braves likely will have at least one – Max Fried and Kyle Wright have strong cases as starters – to make the All-Star team.

The 2022 All-Star game will be July 19 at Dodger Stadium . Braves manager Brian Snitker is set to manage the NL team against Houston manager Dusty Baker’s American League club.