Braves-Cardinals postponed, doubleheader Saturday

The Braves and Cardinals game was postponed Friday due to inclement weather. The teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday. Game 1 will begin at 1 p.m. and game 2 will begin at 7:20 p.m. A separate ticket is required for each game.

After game 1 concludes, Truist Park will be closed and the gates will reopen approximately one hour after the final out of the first game.

Spencer Schwellenbach was scheduled to pitch for the Braves against Cardinals ace Sonny Gray. Charlie Morton and Max Fried were set to start the ensuing two games, respectively, for the Braves. But the team tweaked its rotation plans.