Braves-Cardinals postponed, doubleheader Saturday

Baseball fans wait for the rain to pass before a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

The Braves and Cardinals game was postponed Friday due to inclement weather. The teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday. Game 1 will begin at 1 p.m. and game 2 will begin at 7:20 p.m. A separate ticket is required for each game.

After game 1 concludes, Truist Park will be closed and the gates will reopen approximately one hour after the final out of the first game.

Spencer Schwellenbach was scheduled to pitch for the Braves against Cardinals ace Sonny Gray. Charlie Morton and Max Fried were set to start the ensuing two games, respectively, for the Braves. But the team tweaked its rotation plans.

Charlie Morton will start the first game Saturday, followed by Bryce Elder in the second game. Spencer Schwellenbach will start Sunday. The Cardinals will start Kyle Gibson in the first game and Gray in the second.

After the Cardinals series, the Braves host the Reds before beginning a road trip to New York and Milwaukee leading into the trade deadline.

The Braves are beginning the second half 8-1/2 games behind the Phillies in the National League East. Obviously, they’ll need a really strong second half to extend their streak to seven consecutive division titles.



Latest injury updates as Braves begin second half
Watch: Setting up Braves-Cardinals series and asking, again, can they hit?
Braves vs. Cardinals: Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Night Saturday
