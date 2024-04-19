Braves call up Luke Williams, option Forrest Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett

The Braves made a roster move before beginning their homestand Friday, selecting infielder Luke Williams and optioning outfielder Forrest Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Williams, 27, appeared in seven games for the Braves a year ago, going hitless in nine at-bats. But his value is his versatility; he’s handled every position but catcher, which has helped him appear sparingly over the past three seasons for the Phillies, Giants, Marlins, Dodgers and Braves. Like Wall before him, he could appear as a pinch-runner but won’t play much as the last man on the roster.
Wall, 28, made the Braves’ opening-day roster – his first time achieving such – and has appeared in two games. He’s known for his speed. In Gwinnett, Wall can play regularly.
The Braves open a nine-game homestand Friday with the defending champion Rangers. They’ll also host the Marlins and Guardians. After this weekend, the Braves will have faced each of the final four teams remaining from a year ago (Phillies, Diamondbacks, Astros, Rangers). So far, they are 8-1 in those games.
