Atlanta Braves

Braves call up Luke Williams, option Forrest Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves’ Luke Williams is tagged out at home by Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) to end the ninth inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Atlanta. The Phillies won 6-5 in the 10th inning against the Braves. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves’ Luke Williams is tagged out at home by Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) to end the ninth inning at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Atlanta. The Phillies won 6-5 in the 10th inning against the Braves. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
47 minutes ago

The Braves made a roster move before beginning their homestand Friday, selecting infielder Luke Williams and optioning outfielder Forrest Wall to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Williams, 27, appeared in seven games for the Braves a year ago, going hitless in nine at-bats. But his value is his versatility; he’s handled every position but catcher, which has helped him appear sparingly over the past three seasons for the Phillies, Giants, Marlins, Dodgers and Braves. Like Wall before him, he could appear as a pinch-runner but won’t play much as the last man on the roster.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Wall, 28, made the Braves’ opening-day roster – his first time achieving such – and has appeared in two games. He’s known for his speed. In Gwinnett, Wall can play regularly.

The Braves open a nine-game homestand Friday with the defending champion Rangers. They’ll also host the Marlins and Guardians. After this weekend, the Braves will have faced each of the final four teams remaining from a year ago (Phillies, Diamondbacks, Astros, Rangers). So far, they are 8-1 in those games.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

Kemp on Medicaid expansion in 2025: ‘I’m in the no camp.’2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I am desperate:’ Refugee says resettling in Atlanta came with struggles

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Cobb schools pulls 4 more books from libraries for ‘vulgar’ content
5m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Dispatch: Summoning luck with baseball superstitions

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Dispatch: Summoning luck with baseball superstitions

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Man dies in shootout after fleeing officers in Gwinnett, police say
The Latest

Credit: AP

AJC’s MLB power rankings: Braves rise after fantastic road trip
Braves Dispatch: Summoning luck with baseball superstitions
Braves Report podcast: Home after sweet sweep in Houston
Featured

When this sheriff first took office, gas was 39 cents and Nixon was president
Fans at Allman Brothers museum mourn Dickey Betts’ death
Tybee officials prepare for Orange Crush beach party restrictions amid criticism