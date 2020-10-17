Braves' bullpen game doesn’t close Dodgers in Game 5

Minter, who last started at Texas A&M in 2015, tied the NLCS record with five consecutive strikeouts to end his outing. He was the first pitcher in postseason history to strike out at least seven batters in an appearance of three or fewer innings. He allowed one hit – a Justin Turner double – and nothing more. He got the best of former MVP Mookie Betts twice.

The 27-year-old passed it off to his bullpen colleagues for the rest of the evening. The Braves used Tyler Matzek, Shane Greene, Smith, Webb and Josh Tomlin to get through the game. Smith and Webb allowed five of the seven runs, four of which came via home run.

An odd stat: The Braves have surrendered 12 homers in this series, two shy of tying the NLCS record, yet they hold a 3-2 advantage. They’ve allowed four home runs across their three wins and eight in the two losses.

At the plate, it started with Freddie Freeman. He slapped a one-out double off Dodgers starter Dustin May and advanced on a passed ball. Following Marcell Ozuna’s walk, Travis d’Arnaud hit the ball to the deepest portion of right field, scoring Freeman for the game’s first run.

The Braves added another run in the second when Cristian Pache – who hasn’t looked any bit like a rookie with only four plate appearances under his belt entering the postseason – singled home Dansby Swanson.

Pache added a defensive gem in the eighth, when he robbed Max Muncy of a homer at the center-field wall. The 21-year-old wasn’t supposed to be such a prominent part of the NLCS, but when Adam Duvall went down, Pache stepped into a role in which he’s excelled. The Andruw Jones comparisons aren’t farfetched.

The robbery didn’t affect the result because the Braves couldn’t manufacture enough offense. After chasing May in just two innings, they couldn’t solve the Dodgers' bullpen that they’d been hammering for much of the series. Six Dodgers relievers held them to four hits and one run over seven innings.

An Ozuna gaffe might’ve been the turning point. The Braves opened the third frame with consecutive singles from Ozuna and d’Arnaud. Ozzie Albies grounded into a forceout that gave the Braves runners at second and third with one out. Swanson flew out to Betts in right field, and it appeared Ozuna scored the team’s third run. It was determined upon review that Ozuna didn’t tag up. It became an inning-ending double play and prevented the Braves from extending their two-run lead.

Ultimately, the Braves shouldn’t be too concerned. They deployed a bullpen game Friday knowing that Max Fried and Ian Anderson were slated to start the next two contests, if necessary. The Braves remain one win from the World Series. The Dodgers would need to defeat both the Braves' aces to earn the pennant.

Game 6 will be a rematch between Game 1 starters Fried and Walker Buehler. Fried, a Southern California native, held the Dodgers to one run over six innings in that matchup, which the Braves won 5-1. Buehler allowed one run over five innings. Both pitchers will be on a normal schedule.