Braves’ Bryce Elder has another strong start for Triple-A Gwinnett

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder struck out nine in six innings, allowing just one unearned run, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the host Durham Bulls 10-1 in Triple-A baseball Friday.
Elder (4-1) allowed just four hits. Over his last two starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Parker Dunshee pitched the final three scoreless innings for the Stripers, allowing two hits and striking out four.
Yuli Gurriel, Alejo Lopez, and Ramon Laureano hit two-run homers for Gwinnett (29-32). Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and three RBIs.
The Stripers have outscored Durham 27-4 in back-to-back wins.
