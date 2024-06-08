Braves’ Bryce Elder has another strong start for Triple-A Gwinnett

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder struck out nine in six innings, allowing just one unearned run, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the host Durham Bulls 10-1 in Triple-A baseball Friday.

Elder (4-1) allowed just four hits. Over his last two starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Parker Dunshee pitched the final three scoreless innings for the Stripers, allowing two hits and striking out four.