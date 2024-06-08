Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Bryce Elder has another strong start for Triple-A Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, May 12, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder struck out nine in six innings, allowing just one unearned run, as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the host Durham Bulls 10-1 in Triple-A baseball Friday.

Elder (4-1) allowed just four hits. Over his last two starts, he is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Parker Dunshee pitched the final three scoreless innings for the Stripers, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Yuli Gurriel, Alejo Lopez, and Ramon Laureano hit two-run homers for Gwinnett (29-32). Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, homer and three RBIs.

The Stripers have outscored Durham 27-4 in back-to-back wins.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

